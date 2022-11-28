Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement

Watch : How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose

Tish Cyrus is ready for a second chance at love.

More than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, the 55-year-old manager appears to have moved on with a new man.

On Nov 27, Tish took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture hugging actor Dominic Purcell, 52, by the pool at an undisclosed reaction.

"Thanks for the cute photo @Vijatm," she wrote on social media before adding a heart emoji and including the Prison Break star's Instagram handle.

While details about the romance remain top secret for now, some fans have been speculating for several months that the pair could be more than just friends. Back in August, Tish commented on Dominic's Instagram post writing "Hi babe." He responded writing, "Hi love."

And later that month, Dominic's daughter Lily-Rose, 19, posted a selfie with Tish during a weekend in Canada. Dominic also shares daughter Audrey, 21, with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.