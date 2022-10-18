Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time

From riding down the old town road to heading to the altar? Seems that way...

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm engagement rumors Oct. 18 by posting a series of photos together, giving fans a closer look at her diamond ring on that finger.

The musicians didn't comment on the speculation directly but instead simply captioned their joint Instagrams, "Happy Autumn." That didn't stop followers from sending along congratulatory messages, though.

"Whaaaatttt??!!!" one commenter wrote. "Congratssssss." Added another, "Beautiful ring! Congratulations!"

Fans first noticed Firerose was wearing the ring in a Sept. 13 Instagram post that showed her sitting in front of Music Row in Nashville. The Australia-born singer wrote, "Taking in the moment…"

The eyebrow-raising post came about five months after Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray following nearly three decades of marriage. In her April filing, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and noted they haven't lived together since February 2020.