Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage

There are sure to be some achy breaky hearts over this split.

For the third time in their nearly 30-year marriage, Miley Cyrus' parents—Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus—have called it quits. According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish filed court papers in Tennessee on April 6 to divorce the "Old Town Road" singer. In the filing, Tish cites "irreconcilable differences" and notes that she and Billy Ray haven't lived together since February 2020.

E! News has reached out to teams for Tish and Billy Ray and has not heard back.

Tish, 54, and Billy Ray, 60, tied the knot in 1993. In addition to Miley, 29, they are parents to Braison, 27, and Noah, 22. Tish also has two kids, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson.

Throughout the course of their marriage, Tish and Billy Ray have faced many highs and lows, and they first filed for divorce in 2010. "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers." They reconciled the following year.