Miley Cyrus’ Parents Billy Ray and Tish Speak Out on Their Divorce

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have broken their silence about their most recent divorce filing.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the former couple said in joint statement issued to People. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

Insisting that they did not "come to this decision lightly or quickly," the soon-to-be exes are committed to keeping things amicable.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the statement went on. "With so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish filed court papers in Williamson County, Tennessee on April 6 to divorce the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer after more than 28 years of marriage on the basis of "irreconcilable differences." In the filing, the 54-year-old notes that she and Billy Ray, 60, haven't lived together since February 2020.