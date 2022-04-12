Miley Cyrus’ Parents Billy Ray and Tish Speak Out on Their Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have broken their silence about their most recent divorce filing.
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the former couple said in joint statement issued to People. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
Insisting that they did not "come to this decision lightly or quickly," the soon-to-be exes are committed to keeping things amicable.
"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the statement went on. "With so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."
According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish filed court papers in Williamson County, Tennessee on April 6 to divorce the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer after more than 28 years of marriage on the basis of "irreconcilable differences." In the filing, the 54-year-old notes that she and Billy Ray, 60, haven't lived together since February 2020.
The couple share daughters Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 27. Billy Ray actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 34, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage. Additionally, Billy Ray—who was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991—also shares son Christopher, 30, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.
This is the third time Billy Ray and Tish have split since tying the knot in 1993. The pair first filed for divorce back in 2010, but just a few months later, they announced they were "trying to work through some personal matters."
Three years later, they filed for divorce again, with Billy Ray calling the decision, "what is in the best interest of our family." They reconciled just 10 days later.
"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," the couple said in another statement in 2013. "We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."
In May 2017, their divorce case was officially dismissed.
At the time, their daughter Miley spoke out about her parents' back-and-forth relationship and what it has taught her over the years.
"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," the singer told Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey."