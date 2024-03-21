The Top 32 Amazon Beauty Deals on Celeb-Loved Picks: Kyle Richards, Chrishell Stause, Sarah Hyland & More

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."

"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it," Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold shared.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."

"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared.