The Top 32 Amazon Beauty Deals on Celeb-Loved Picks: Kyle Richards, Chrishell Stause, Sarah Hyland & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale is a beauty enthusiast's paradise. There are so many great makeup, hair care, and skincare discounts on products that have been recommended by your favorite celebs including Kyle Richards, Oprah Winfrey, Kourtney Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Hyland, Ashley Graham, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Luann de Lesseps, Lala Kent, Paige DeSorbo, Lisa Rinna, Tia Mowry, JoJo Fletcher, Chrishell Stause, Kandi Burruss, and Madison LeCroy.
Elevate your beauty routine without breaking the bank with this curated selection of celeb-approved Amazon products.
The Best Lash Deals
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Real Housewives of New York OG Luann de Lesseps said, "GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my favs!"
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it," Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold shared.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared.
The Best Skincare Deals
- The Best Price: Baimei Cryotherapy Ice Roller and Gua Sha (
$12$6)
- The Most Popular Pick: Mario Badescu Facial Spray (
$8$6)
Baimei Cryotherapy Ice Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools
Sarah Hyland advised, "For budget-friendly picks, you can't go wrong with an ice roller from Amazon, especially when you're hungover. It's absolutely amazing, depuffs your face and helps with hangovers and headaches. When you pair that with a gua sha tool, it's always really amazing."
Sarah's two-piece skincare tools set comes in 4 colors and has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kourtney's self-tanning drops have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse
"I love that it's made with natural sugars and coconut oil," Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared.
Kourtney's self-tanning mousse has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Paige DeSorbo explained, "I just don't think I'm a tanning drop girl. I would rather put a base on that's a little glowy. There's one really expensive one that I do love, it's Victoria Beckham. I'm not buying that every time I run out. This is truly the only one I think is anywhere comparable to hers."
Paige's glow lotion comes in 4 shades. It has 25,200+ 5-star reviews and it has also been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
Melissa Gorga gushed, "Mario Badescu Lip Mask is beyond. It's super super shiny. I use it every single night. It just feels amazing. Your lips are going to be soft, silky, and smooth."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart shared, "I love using facial sprays to set makeup, refresh my skin midday, and just because it feels good! Any of Mario Badescu's facial sprays are great, but my personal favorite is the Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater."
Britt's recommendation is a top-seller with 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This was also recommended by Olympian Suni Lee, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides
Lisa Rinna raved, "I could bathe in hyaluronic acid. This is hydrating hyaluronic acid serum. This is lovely."
This serum has 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"Oh my gosh, the hype is real and I cosign on it. I will go to the desert where it's so dry, and I'll put that snail mucin on and mix it with whatever moisturizer I'm using. And I kid you not, I wake up and my skin is like butter," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent told E!.
Lala Kent's skincare must-have has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist
Ashley Graham shared that uses this tanning mist "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Removers
"If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers. Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash," Oprah Winfrey explained.
These makeup remover towels come in 9 colors.
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
"A lot of people have recommended this little cleansing brush. I like this one because it's more sanitary to me than Clarisonic. It comes in a little bag. If you want that extra clean and you feel like you can never get the makeup off, this is the product that you need."
Madison's cleansing brush is available in 5 colors. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This Neutrogena oil has 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool with Precision Cover, 3ct
Brynn Whitfield shared, "I actually shave my face. I use these. They're really great to do a little dermaplaning. Shave your face and put on your little headband."
Brynn's pick has 142,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase
"I have the satin pillowcase for your hair and skin. This is amazing, especially if your experience static in your hair," Madison LeCroy said.
Madison's pillowcase comes in 27 colors and 8 sizes. Her pick has 22,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay - Remove Impurities, Tighten Pores, Improve Radiance, Gentle and Hydrating for Acne and Oily Skin
Vanessa Hudgens explained, "I worked really hard to make sure the Glacial Bay Clay Mask gives you everything you want in a clay mask. It pulls out impurities, tightens pores, reduces pigmentation, giving you clear, glowing, and hydrated skin. All in 4 minutes. Plus, it's easy to slot into your already existing skincare routine."
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Cameron Diaz said, "I think jade rollers are great gift. I feel like a lot of people have them already, but they're a fun thing to have." This two-piece set comes in six colors and it has 42,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tula Skin Care Eye Balm
Chrishell Stause shared, "I put it on every morning before I put on concealer or foundation. It's got a brightening effect to it. It feels really good on the skin. I love this."
Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub
Kenya Moore explained, "This scrub helps you take care of your skin. This is the way to go. It cleans, moisturizes, exfoliates, and revitalizes. You can put this on your face or your body. Self-care is important."
This scrub has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum
Porsha Williams raved, "This is a must. This serum is so bomb. This is TruSkin Vitamin C. By the third or the fourth day, my skin was glowing. And it actually felt baby soft."
Kenya Moore said, "I love this Vitamin C. In case you guys don't know, Vitamin C brightens your skin. If you have dull skin, you need this Vitamin C serum. It has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E as well. This little guy applies a powerful punch. Use this after toner for a brighter complexion."
This Vitamin C serum has 59,100+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
DERMA E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment
Porsha Williams shared, "It will completely change the texture of your under eye. This is an eye-lifting cream. When you put it on, it is so light and hydrating. Use this every morning and every night. Thank me later."
Porsha's eye cream has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that," Porsha Williams shared.
The Best Hair Care Deals
The Most Popular Pick: Heeta Hair Scalp Massager (
$11 $6)
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Paige DeSorbo said, "When I do my slicked back buns, this is the only hair stick that I will use. It's like a legitimate adult glue stick. It's the easiest one to use. It's a hair wax stick. You're going to have the best slicked back bun. I absolutely swear by these."
This hair care essential has 27,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers too.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and her niece Paris Hilton used it on her wedding day. Selena Gomez, and Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson have used it too. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioner for Dry Damaged Hair
"I cannot live without Pantene Miracle Rescue. It's an accessible and affordable product! It makes my hair feel so good," Serene Russell said.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
Margaret Josephs explained, "This is a treatment I put on my hair after I get out of the shower before I blow dry it. It's a bond smoother, so you don't get the frizzies. I just really love to use this all the time."
Melissa Gorga said, "It's so good. It takes away all the frizz and repairs the dead ends. It's a must, OK? You have to go with the Olaplex."
This bond smoother has 40,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This scalp care brush has 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore and it was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
The Best Makeup Deals
- The Best Price: Revlon Eyeshadow Palette (
$16$4)
- The Most Popular Pick: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer (
$11$7)
Revlon Eyeshadow Palette
"Get yourself some really good neutrals," Lisa Rinna advised.
This affordable pick has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa likes the neutral palette and there are 3 additional picks to choose from.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
"I've used this mascara for I don't even know how many years, forever and a day. I don't like to wear lashes. If you want to look like you have lashes on, this is my go-to. It's amazing. Everyone I turn onto it ends up using it and never ends up going back [to their previous mascara]," Kyle Richards said.
More From Kyle: "I love the thick brush. The brush is key. I can reapply this product and keep reapplying to build it up. Makeup artists that I work with end up using this too. This is my favorite mascara."
This mascara has 54,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer
"It gives full coverage and can compete with the best of them," Sofia Franklyn said. Her concealer has 131,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
Kenya Moore said, "I have to have these because I don't want to go back and forth using the same beauty blenders and rinsing them out. I buy a pack like this and it comes with five. I use each for different things so I don't cross-contaminate blush with foundation."
These sponges have 73,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph uses these and E! Shopping Editors do too.
Looking for more beauty deals? Save on Ashley Graham's go-to self-tanner.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.