Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reacts to Public Criticism Over His Marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Addresses Relationship Criticism

Aaron Taylor-Johnson thinks his life is kick-ass.

Even if it happened on an accelerated timeline. In fact, for those who might scrutinize parts of his journey—including the decision to marry Sam Taylor-Johnson, 24 years his senior, at the age of 22—he'd like to remind them he began his professional career at the age of six.

"What you gotta realize," he told Rolling Stone UK in an interview published March 20, "is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13."

Aaron continued, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me."

The Bullet Train star, 33, met Sam, 57, on the set of 2009's Nowhere Boy, the John Lennon biopic she directed starring Aaron, who was 18 at the time. The couple—who are parents to daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy Hero, 11, as well as Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15, from Sam's first marriage—have collaborated a number of times since, including the 2018 adaptation of A Million Little Pieces.