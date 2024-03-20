Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reacts to Public Criticism Over His Marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson thinks his life is kick-ass.
Even if it happened on an accelerated timeline. In fact, for those who might scrutinize parts of his journey—including the decision to marry Sam Taylor-Johnson, 24 years his senior, at the age of 22—he'd like to remind them he began his professional career at the age of six.
"What you gotta realize," he told Rolling Stone UK in an interview published March 20, "is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13."
Aaron continued, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me."
The Bullet Train star, 33, met Sam, 57, on the set of 2009's Nowhere Boy, the John Lennon biopic she directed starring Aaron, who was 18 at the time. The couple—who are parents to daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy Hero, 11, as well as Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15, from Sam's first marriage—have collaborated a number of times since, including the 2018 adaptation of A Million Little Pieces.
But while he knows his wife is "a great filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller," he admitted it can be hard to shake off criticisms of their relationship.
"There's a protectiveness that I feel," he shared. "I think it's really difficult. There's also part of me that feels like if something didn't work, I'm the one that's responsible."
In reality, it's the mundanity that takes front seat in Aaron's own life. "People see and perceive this thing around my career, and that's OK," he explained. "But I'm just trying to juggle my family and my work. I'm doing normal life; dentist appointments. Career doesn't necessarily take a back seat, but it takes a different thought behind the choices that you make."
The Marvel actor—who has recently been at the center of rumors he'll be the next James Bond—doesn't often speak to his relationship, and when he does he keeps information to a minimum.
"I'm trying to be as honest as possible," he told Esquire last year. "I've probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have. But I'm not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me."
For more couples who met on set, keep reading.