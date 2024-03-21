Chelsea Houska Reveals Why Daughter Aubree May Not Inherit the Family Business

Watch : Chelsea Houska Spills on 13-Year-Old Daughter Aubree's Style

Heading into their second season as the stars of HGTV's Down Home Fab, Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer and husband Cole DeBoer are feeling pretty, well, you know.

When they made their debut last year, "We wanted people to take us seriously and prove ourselves," Chelsea explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. But now that they're back (season two premieres March 21 at 9 p.m.), "We're like, 'No, we do know what we're doing. And we're going to come into it confident.'"

But lest they worry they're getting too high on themselves, they have daughter Aubree, 14, at home ready and willing to help.

"She is definitely very opinionated," Chelsea said of Aubree, who she shares with high school ex Adam Lind. "It's so funny, because whatever my style is, she's like, there needs to be records on the wall, posters plastered all over. It's very teenage."