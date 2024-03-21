Chelsea Houska Reveals Why Daughter Aubree May Not Inherit the Family Business

Heading into their second season as the stars of HGTV's Down Home Fab, Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer and husband Cole DeBoer are feeling pretty, well, you know.
When they made their debut last year, "We wanted people to take us seriously and prove ourselves," Chelsea explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. But now that they're back (season two premieres March 21 at 9 p.m.), "We're like, 'No, we do know what we're doing. And we're going to come into it confident.'"
But lest they worry they're getting too high on themselves, they have daughter Aubree, 14, at home ready and willing to help.
"She is definitely very opinionated," Chelsea said of Aubree, who she shares with high school ex Adam Lind. "It's so funny, because whatever my style is, she's like, there needs to be records on the wall, posters plastered all over. It's very teenage."
And the high schooler has already given her take on the couple's newest creation, their Down Home by DeBoers decor store that boasts wares with the same edgy chic aesthetic they use to makeover clients' homes. (Plus a section for their own Aubree Says line.)
Recently they all dropped into the South Dakota shop, "And it was the first time she's really seen it completed," explained Chelsea. "I was like, 'What do you think Aubree?' And she said, 'If I ever took over the family business, I'd turn it into a Zumiez.'"
Safe to say seeing her prized storefront transformed into a version of the skate shop chain is not something Chelsea is going to roll with.
Joked the MTV alum, "I was like, 'Okay, well, then you're never taking over the family business.'"
Chelsea can absolutely envision her eldest striking out on her own, though. "Aubree is very creative," she acknowledged. "I could see her doing anything creative, whether it's design or art or anything."
As for the rest of her crew, they may also be down to carry on the DeBoer legacy.
Son Watson, 7, "is so smart and loves to build things," said Chelsea. "So I could see him being definitely a builder." And daughter Layne, 5, affectionately dubbed "Layniac" by the fam, "is so high strung, I could just see her on our demolition crew," joked Cole, "because she's ready to rock and roll."
As for the baby of the family, 3-year-old Walker, "She is so funny," said Chelsea. "She just tags along with the older kids. And she keeps up, too."
In some ways Chelsea and Cole are just along for the ride as well.
Though raising four kids while tending to several thriving businesses is a bit of a study in controlled chaos, "Our kids are very involved, and they get to see our projects," noted Chelsea. "And that's something cool that we get to share, like, look what Mom and Dad are doing, and doing together."
Echoed Cole, "Being able to show our kids and our family what we've created has been awesome."
So, yes, some days they absolutely lose a battle of wills with a teenager ("When they reach 14, you kind of give up," joked Cole) and others they come to terms with the fact that not allowing Aubree to have a public Instagram account means they are so not Gucci. "I'm just very protective of her having social media and what gets put out there," explained Cole, "and also just the people that follow her."
But, mostly, they spend their days feeling grateful AF.
"I think it's important to be happy with where you are and see where you can grow in that space," explained Chelsea. "I love HGTV. I would love to do, like, 20 seasons. And I'm so proud of our store that we're opening. And I think really focusing on this right now is our goal."
Well, that, and taking the time to appreciate everything they've quite literally built.
"We're creating so many awesome projects and working with so many amazing people," acknowledged Cole. "But being able to do that with Chelsea has made it even better."
As for his bride of seven years, she tries not to spend too much time reflecting on just how far she's come from her single teen mom days.
"If I think about it too much I cry," Chelsea shared. "But it is really cool. And it's really cool that whole journey was documented, too. I feel like a lot of times in your life, you go through things, but you don't really remember it, you kind of just block it off. But to be able to see the entire journey, you are almost able to be more grateful for it."
Her existence now is such a dream come true, "literally once a day I'm like, 'I'm just so thankful for this life,'" said Chelsea. "And that Cole and I get to do this together, I'm always just so thankful."
