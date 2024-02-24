Blake Lively Reveals Rule She and Ryan Reynolds Made Early on in Their Relationship

Watch : Blake Lively Says She and Ryan Reynolds Follow This Relationship Rule

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story started with a different kind of proposal.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum revealed that when she and the Deadpool actor first started dating in 2011, they decided on an important vow that would make their relationship work.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," she told friend Amber Tamblyn on her Substack show Further Ado Feb. 22. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

And while it's clear the ultimatum has worked out for Blake and Ryan—who got married in 2012—she noted that the rule has been challenging to stick to.

"That takes working really hard when we're not," she continued. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."

The policy of not overlapping work was especially important to Blake, because at the time they started dating, she was working "nonstop" on Gossip Girl.