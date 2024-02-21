Blake Lively Reveals She Just Hit This Major Motherhood Milestone With 4 Kids

Watch : Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her 2024 Super Bowl Outing

Blake Lively's simple favor for Ryan Reynolds? Hold down the fort.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared that she reached a big turning point in her motherhood journey earlier this month, when she left all four of her kids for the first time. The occasion? Joining best friend Taylor Swift at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas as they cheered on Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever," Blake wrote on Instagram Feb. 20, referring to her and Ryan's daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023.

And for her rare mom's night out, she went all out with her Super Bowl look, noting that it was also first time that she "wore pants that were shoes."

Sharing new photos of the girls' trip, Blake gave a closer look at her red Adidas track suit—complete with the shoe pants—while she posed in her Las Vegas hotel room. The Gossip Girl actress also showed off her stunning bracelet collection, joking that she "borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride."