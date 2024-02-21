Blake Lively Reveals She Just Hit This Major Motherhood Milestone With 4 Kids

Blake Lively's simple favor for Ryan Reynolds? Hold down the fort.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared that she reached a big turning point in her motherhood journey earlier this month, when she left all four of her kids for the first time. The occasion? Joining best friend Taylor Swift at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas as they cheered on Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever," Blake wrote on Instagram Feb. 20, referring to her and Ryan's daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023.
And for her rare mom's night out, she went all out with her Super Bowl look, noting that it was also first time that she "wore pants that were shoes."
Sharing new photos of the girls' trip, Blake gave a closer look at her red Adidas track suit—complete with the shoe pants—while she posed in her Las Vegas hotel room. The Gossip Girl actress also showed off her stunning bracelet collection, joking that she "borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride."
One of her bracelets was even dedicated to husband Ryan and featured the Deadpool & Wolverine poster design, with Blake adding, "I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn't realize it wasn't '07."
After witnessing the Chiefs take home the trophy, the 36-year-old then joined in on the afterparty celebrations, though she joked that maybe a night of partying is no longer for her. "I went clubbing," she quipped. "Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like."
And although Ryan wasn't with her in person, he took the Super Bowl as an opportunity to troll his wife, standing in front of the couple's fireplace in a Feb. 11 Instagram post and writing, "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?"
Blake responded in kind the next day, posing in front of the same fireplace with the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer playing, saying, "Honey I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"
This wasn't the first time the couple has trolled each other, and it likely won't be the last. For some of their best couple moments, keep reading.