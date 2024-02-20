Proof Meghann Fahy’s Romance With White Lotus Costar Leo Woodall Is Blooming

Watch : Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Go Instagram Official

It's time to unpack this White Lotus romance.

Three months after Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall—who played Daphne and Jack in season two of the HBO series—officially confirmed their status with a PDA outing, she proved their relationship is still in bloom.

In the Feb 20 Instagram post, Leo drapes his arm around Meghann's shoulder, while she holds the One Day actor close with an arm around his waist as they walk with their backs to the camera. Both actors keep their outfits casual in the snapshot, with Leo in a white shirt, black jeans and tan hat, and Meghann in a Navy long-sleeve and loose jeans.

Tagging Leo in the post, the Bold Type star kept the accompanying caption short and sweet, adding only smiley, pizza and blue heart emojis.

And Leo couldn't help but weigh in on the photo, cheekily commenting, "Who is he?!"

This isn't the first time Leo, 27, and Meghann, 33, have taken their romance public. Back in November, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss during a rainy-day stroll in New York City. And it was just last month that they cozied up together during the 2023 Emmys.