Could We Be Laughing Any Harder At This Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Friends Reunion

No wonder Rachel forgot she and Ross were on a break.
Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited once again—but this time, there was a case of forgotten identity. As Jennifer explained in their new Super Bowl commercial for UberEats: "In order to remember something, you gotta forget something else. Make some room."
Unfortunately, that seemed to be the name of her former castmate. As seen in the ad, released on Feb. 6 ahead of the big game, Jennifer had no clue who David was when they ran into each other.
"Have we met?" the Morning Show star asked. "Give me a hint."
And when David reminded her that they worked on the NBC series together for 10 years, she was still hesitant to believe him.
"Like I'd forget 10 years of my life," the 54-year-old said under her breath as she walked away, as David lamented over the snub, "I hate this town."
But Jennifer wasn't the only star who seemed to have forgotten important facts about their career. Take Victoria and David Beckham, who struggled to remember the Spice Girls in the star-studded ad.
"Remember when you used to be a Pepper Lady?" the soccer star asked his wife of 24 years, while Victoria thought her previous girl group was called the "The Cinnamon Sisters."
Meanwhile, rapper Jelly Roll forgot all about his face tattoos, yelling that they're "not coming off."
Even Super Bowl performer Usher got in on the fun, seemingly forgetting that he's his year's halftime show headliner.
As for Jennifer and David? While she might not remember being half of one of TV's most famous couples in the commercial, she and her Friends costars—including Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry—have an undeniable bond in real life.
