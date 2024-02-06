Could We Be Laughing Any Harder At This Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Friends Reunion

Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite for Uber Eats commercial, alongside Victoria and David Beckham, Jelly Roll and Usher, lamenting about the things they've forgotten.

Watch: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Forget They’re Friends in Uber Eats Commercial

No wonder Rachel forgot she and Ross were on a break.

Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited once again—but this time, there was a case of forgotten identity. As Jennifer explained in their new Super Bowl commercial for UberEats: "In order to remember something, you gotta forget something else. Make some room."

Unfortunately, that seemed to be the name of her former castmate. As seen in the ad, released on Feb. 6 ahead of the big game, Jennifer had no clue who David was when they ran into each other.

"Have we met?" the Morning Show star asked. "Give me a hint."

And when David reminded her that they worked on the NBC series together for 10 years, she was still hesitant to believe him.

"Like I'd forget 10 years of my life," the 54-year-old said under her breath as she walked away, as David lamented over the snub, "I hate this town."

Look Back Over Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

But Jennifer wasn't the only star who seemed to have forgotten important facts about their career. Take Victoria and David Beckham, who struggled to remember the Spice Girls in the star-studded ad.

"Remember when you used to be a Pepper Lady?" the soccer star asked his wife of 24 years, while Victoria thought her previous girl group was called the "The Cinnamon Sisters."

Uber Eats

Meanwhile, rapper Jelly Roll forgot all about his face tattoos, yelling that they're "not coming off."

Even Super Bowl performer Usher got in on the fun, seemingly forgetting that he's his year's halftime show headliner.

As for Jennifer and David? While she might not remember being half of one of TV's most famous couples in the commercial, she and her Friends costars—including Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry—have an undeniable bond in real life.

Keep reading to see their reunions over the years. 

Instagram / Jennifer Aniston
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

"Hi from the girls across the hall," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12, 2020.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

The Friends ladies reunited at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills in November 2019. Cox and Kudrow presented Aniston with one of two Artists Inspiration Awards.

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

Monica and Chandler reunited in November 2019!

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Joey, Monica and Rachel reunited for a fun night in October 2019.

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Getty Images
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

NBC
Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Instagram
Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America
Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Twitter
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

