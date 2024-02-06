Could We Be Laughing Any Harder At This Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Friends Reunion

Watch : Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Forget They’re Friends in Uber Eats Commercial

No wonder Rachel forgot she and Ross were on a break.

Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited once again—but this time, there was a case of forgotten identity. As Jennifer explained in their new Super Bowl commercial for UberEats: "In order to remember something, you gotta forget something else. Make some room."

Unfortunately, that seemed to be the name of her former castmate. As seen in the ad, released on Feb. 6 ahead of the big game, Jennifer had no clue who David was when they ran into each other.

"Have we met?" the Morning Show star asked. "Give me a hint."

And when David reminded her that they worked on the NBC series together for 10 years, she was still hesitant to believe him.

"Like I'd forget 10 years of my life," the 54-year-old said under her breath as she walked away, as David lamented over the snub, "I hate this town."