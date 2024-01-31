Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month- Kyle Richards, Madelyn Cline, Alicia Keys, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
2024 is starting out strong for us shopaholics. We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Kyle Richards, Madelyn Cline, Alix Earle, Alicia Keys, Sydney Sweeney, Kandi Burruss, Olivia Flowers, Melissa Gorga, Madison LeCroy, Paige DeSorbo, Camille Kostek, and Captain Jason Chambers,
We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on. Again.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer for Face with SPF 30 + Hyaluronic Acid
Kyle Richards said, "I've talked about this before. I use this literally every single day. The color I'm wearing is Desert. I have a variety of colors. It depends on if I have a tan. I always wear just tinted sunblock, unless I have an event or something and I wear foundation."
Kyle previously recommended this tinted sunscreen. It has also been recommended by Rachel Zegler and Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg. Amazon has 19 shades. This popular pick has 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
If you want rich pigment that feels lightweight, try this out.Its creamy formula glides on so smoothly and it feels hydrating on the lips. This lipstick comes in 72 shades and has 44,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This pick is an iconic product with a devoted following. Madelyn Cline has recommended the shade Wild Saffron (809), which is a gorgeous red. Ashley Graham and Gwen Stefani also recommended this lipstick.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Sydney Sweeney told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?"
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
Camille Kostek said, "I put this on my cheeks and lips. It's super quick and easy to use. It's a little baby stick and I've been using a pink lately."
Camille's pick is available in 11 versatile shades. This do-it-all stick has 359K+ Sephora Loves and 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HPGYN Resistance Bands
This bundle comes with 3 bands with different levels of resistance and a carrying case. There are 9 colorways and 3 lengths to choose from. This is a customer favorite with 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This product was included in Captain Jason Chambers' Below Deck must-haves list.
Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment
Melissa Gorga shared, "You need to get these moisture socks. Put lotion on your feet and slip in your little moisture socks. Check them out because they work. You definitely need the moisture socks."
Melissa's recommendation has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alicia Keys x Athleta Transcend in VitaFree Bra
Alicia Keys explained, "We paid a lot of attention to how this is going to feel for she, that beautiful you. It's simple, yet here are these straps in the back that create a beautiful design. The sports bra is simple, but also unique and special. And on top of that, you're going to get the support that you need and you're gonna feel secure like you want. Whatever you might be doing, you don't want to be worried about your boobs."
This bra is available in black, ivory, dark cherrywood.
VICI x Madison Elevated Ribbed Knit Midi Dress
"I love the Elevated Ribbed Knit Midi Dress. It's a great LBD with a little something extra. And the white piping takes it to the next level. Throw it on and you look perfectly polished," Madison LeCroy explained.
Fitory Womens Open Toe Slipper With Cozy Lining
"Here are the slippers I'm addicted to— they're worn. I keep re-buying them. If you're a mom like me and you drive your kids to school, just slide these on. If you don't have them already, you don't know what you're missing— they're fuzzy inside. These are one of my cozy favorites," Melissa Gorga shared.
Melissa's slippers have 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These come in 12 colors. Madison LeCroy recommended these too.
The Drop Women's Bella Small Tote Bag
Kandi Burruss shared, "This is a cute little purse. I've seen this sherpa material on jackets and stuff. It's really really cute. It has pockets on the inside. My mom won't do a purse without pockets. This right here, you will like."
You can get this bag in 6 colorways.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and so did Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson. It has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crosize 8 Pcs Microfiber Spa Wrist Bands for Washing Face
Melissa Gorga said, "These are a girl's best friend. They come in a pack. When you wash your face, your sleeves get soaked. It is my pet peeve. I cannot stand it. You won't believe how these work. I feel like I'm giving you the world's greatest hack. Do not wash your face without these. They are the absolute best."
There are 13 colorways.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"So many girls I knew had this on their Christmas list. Everybody loves this cream. It smells amazing. It smells amazing. I got started on this because of Portia. This is a great product. I ended up buying some of these as stocking stuffers," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico birthday trip travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this cream. Other celeb fans include Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and Real Housewives of New York OG Bethenny Frankel. Ludacris shared this is as a gift pick for his daughters. It has 35,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara
Here's another pick from Madelyn Cline. No need to reapply with the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara because this formula lasts up to 24 hours, per the brand. It utilizes lash tint technology that gradually darkens lashes in 7 days with natural dyes, according to Revlon. You can customize your look with the unique double-sided brush. Use the big side to amp up the volume and the flat side for a fanned-out look. Its formula is smudge-proof and flake-proof.
This mascara has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Madelyn's go-to mascara also comes in a waterproof version.
Sojos Classic Square Oversized Sunglasses
Kandi Burruss said, "These shades are cute. I will get so much use out of these. I love a good pair of shades. A lot of people like to rock their major $500 glasses, but these are more affordable and they're the perfect color. They'll set off any look that you have. These are a keeper for me. Super beautiful."
Amazon has these sunglasses in 14 colorways. Shoppers gave this style 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50
"Another great product is the Supergoop! Glow Oil. It has 50 SPF. I like to use 50 SPF on my neck and my chest. I also do SPF 50 on my hands. I like all the Supergoop! sun products," Kyle Richards shared.
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this too. It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Kyle Richards explained, "I initially just covered my face [with sunblock] for vanity purposes, not wanting to age. I had a scare years ago where they thought I had melanoma, but there was a mistake in the lab... Now, it's for all reasons, to protect from skin cancer and anti-aging. I cannot live without this product. Everybody I know uses this and loves this. You can put your makeup on top of it. I like the one with a little bit of a tint to it. This is the best product. Such a great product. I cannot say enough about that."
This sunscreen has 16,000+ 5-Star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite with recommendations from your favorite stars. Recently, Lisa Rinna, Kourtney Kardashian, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Witney Carson, Danielle Olivera, and Julianne Hough recommended this.
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Lala Kent said, "I love a fluffy hat. You can also cinch it to make it tighter."
Kyle Richards shared, "This is super cute. I have Christian Dior one that I wore [like this]. I normally don't look good in a bucket hat, but with this shape, I do. This blocks the wind from my ear. This is basically the same shape and material as my Christian Dior one. Look at all the colors this comes in."
It comes in 54 colors and it has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50 PA++++ Dry Oil Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body
"This is tiny and it goes in my beach bag. It's 50 SPF. It's clear. It's great for your face and your hands," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West did too. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BTFBM Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Kyle Richards shared, "This is a half-zip polo sweater, so cute. Again, with the neutral colors, which I love. They're just easy to match with everything. It's super soft. This is so cute. I love the color. I love everything about this sweater. The fabric is so soft."
You can get this sweater in 21 colors. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
theBalm Hot Mama!
Kyle Richards said, "This is my old tried and true. I will stock up on these because I get scared [they will sell out]. These are so amazing. It has a built-in highlighter. It's the color that looks best on me. It's a peachy coral. It's so pretty. I just haven't found anything better, so why change?"
Kyle shared this her Mexico birthday trip essentials, "can't live without" product list, and her roundup of self-care products.
Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss
Madelyn Cline included this gloss in her list of beauty must-haves. Yes, you can really have it all with one product. Stop using sticky lip glosses and try this one. It is ultra-shiny, never sticky, lightweight, and insanely moisturizing since it's formulated with agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butter.
This lip gloss comes in 24 shades and has 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
Kyle Richards said, "I have an addiction to lip gloss. I love it so much. These are my favorites for well over a decade. I started wearing these 14 years ago. I like every single color. They work for everybody. I love them so much."
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from. Kyle's pick has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
This set comes with a underwear bag, sock bag, cosmetic bag, shoe bag, medium packing cube, large packing cube, xl packing cube, and drawstring bag. It has 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 14 colorways. These have been recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, TikTok queen Alix Earle, and Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers.
Prinbara Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Knit Chunky Warm Sweater
Kyle Richards said, "This is so soft. I love the sleeves. They're wider and they hang pretty. I love an interesting sleeve. So cute and oversized. You can put this with anything— leather pants, jeans, leggings. It's so comfortable and it has a stretchy fabric that we all love."
Lala Kent shared, "I love the thick cuff on the sleeve. I can wear this if I want to get cozy before bed. I can throw this on and I look chic. I can wear it out to dinner or lunch. I love things I can wear a million and one ways."
You can get this sweater in 27 colorways.
Alpine Swiss Womens Leather Dressy Gloves Faux Fur Trim Cuff Thermal Lining
Kyle Richards said, "These are gloves I would wear just walking around shopping. They're super cute. These fit me like a glove. Sorry about that joke. I just never have gloves that fit me because I have small hands. Really cute. I love these. They look chic."
You can also get these gloves in red. They come in 4 sizes and they have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
