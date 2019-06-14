Gwen Stefani Always Has This 1 Beauty Product in Her Bag

We're super excited about your Just a Girl Tour concert residency kicking off next month at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas! Any tips for ladies making a Vegas weekend out of it?

Gwen: The thing to do in Vegas is to come see my Just a Girl residency [grins]. I'm expecting all the ladies to show up and we'll have a great night. Before the show, hang out by the hotel pool during the day, grab dinner at one of the amazing restaurants and then come see my show!

What are your go-to items when you are getting yourself ready date night or a night out with your girls?

For a ladies' night out or date night, getting ready to go out is the most exciting part for me. I love to plan an outfit. I love to plan the makeup look that I'm going to go with that night. And if you're going to go out in Vegas, you have to go big. Definitely go for a red lip.