Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park Confirms Romance With Costar Paul Forman Amid Health Scare News

Ashley Park is feeling the love.

The Emily in Paris star recently revealed she suffered a serious health scare at the beginning of the year, sharing that throughout the ordeal there was one person who never left her side: costar and boyfriend Paul Forman. Her message confirmed fans' months-long suspicions that the pair's onscreen flirtation had also made it offscreen.

"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," Ashley wrote in a heartfelt Jan. 19 Instagram post, after detailing how her tonsillitis developed into critical septic shock. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know."

She added, "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

The post itself featured images of the two in the hospital, highlighting sweet moments amid the harrowing journey, such as Paul kissing Ashley's forehead, a photo of their clasped hands, and videos of Paul doing Ashley's hair as well as him holding up a hand heart.

Thankfully, the 32-year-old noted that she is now in the process of recovering from the ordeal and is "safely on the other side of the worst."