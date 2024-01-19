Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park Confirms Romance With Costar Paul Forman Amid Health Scare News

Ashley Park is feeling the love.
The Emily in Paris star recently revealed she suffered a serious health scare at the beginning of the year, sharing that throughout the ordeal there was one person who never left her side: costar and boyfriend Paul Forman. Her message confirmed fans' months-long suspicions that the pair's onscreen flirtation had also made it offscreen.
"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," Ashley wrote in a heartfelt Jan. 19 Instagram post, after detailing how her tonsillitis developed into critical septic shock. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know."
She added, "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."
The post itself featured images of the two in the hospital, highlighting sweet moments amid the harrowing journey, such as Paul kissing Ashley's forehead, a photo of their clasped hands, and videos of Paul doing Ashley's hair as well as him holding up a hand heart.
Thankfully, the 32-year-old noted that she is now in the process of recovering from the ordeal and is "safely on the other side of the worst."
For his part, Paul also showed his love and support for Ashley on his own Instagram.
"By your side," he wrote under a selfie of the pair, also sharing the image of their clasped hands in the hospital. "No matter what."
The Netflix costars first sparked dating rumors back in October when they were spotted looking extra cozy and holding hands at a dinner event.
That same month, Ashley shared an image of the pair sitting on a couch, with her hands on Paul's knee. The Joy Ride actress captioned the post, "Breakfast at tiffanys or nightcap at @kilianparis?"
