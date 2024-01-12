How Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Became One of The Bachelor’s Most Surprising Success Stories

Instagram

The day after his final date with Becca, who unlike the more camera-shy Lauren, now 32, "was so herself, on and off camera," he described to GQ, "Production woke me up at seven in the morning, and they were like, 'Okay, who is it?'"

He was conflicted, but The Bachelor production schedule waits for no indecisive man and so when it came time to slide that 3-carat sparkler on one woman's hand he chose Becca.

"I felt like I was trying to be logical," he explained. "I tried to think like, 'Okay, I know who Becca is, and she's a great person. In the moment, I felt like I was making the right choice."

Looking back, "It's not natural to have two people that you [have], at the end, and then have to break up with one person and get engaged to another person an hour later," he shared during a 2020 appearance on Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew. "It's just so weird. It's, like, no wonder it barely works."