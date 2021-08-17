All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 1

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After two years, Bachelor in Paradise is finally back. This show is the comedic relief we've been craving with the familiar faces we have grown to love from The Bachelor franchise. Of course, there will be some drama, and, fingers crossed, there will be some long-lasting love connections. We are only in week one, so we don't know what to expect from the budding relationships, but there's one thing we can always count on, the fashion. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.

We will be searching for the cast members' outfits all season long and we will continue to update this roundup as week one continues with its second episode. We found the clothes from the show and some dupes just in case any of the pieces are sold out. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from SheIn, Romwe, Amazon, Lulus, and more!