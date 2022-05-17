Matt James Says Marriage Is His Relationship "Endgame" With Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell

Watch : Bachelor's Matt James Says Marriage With Rachel Is Possible

Matt James can see his future with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell clear as day.

Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop on May 17 about his new memoir, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, the former Bachelor shared that his relationship with Kirkconnell has always been headed towards marriage.

"I think marriage is always the endgame at my stage of the game," he told hosts Justin Sylvester, Bobby Berk and Loni Love. "I'm not in the business of wasting anybody's time, and I think the good thing about our relationship is we go at our own pace. And you've seen with other couples—they force the engagement and they're not together anymore. So, I think what we got is a working recipe and we're gonna get there."

The two met on James' season 25 of The Bachelor in 2020, in which he made history as the series' first Black lead. But he was unaware of the importance of his casting for quite some time.