Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says The Bachelor Process "Barely Works"

He may have found love on The Bachelor, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. . isn't sure the process works.

While on Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew, Arie and wife Lauren Burnham opened up about the reality TV dating process with hosts Shawn Johnson and Andrew East.

"I think, initially being The Bachelor, you trust in the process because you're like, ‘This has worked.' For me it worked in the past as far as having feelings toward somebody in a short amount of time," Arie said.

But the biggest trust exchange had to come from Lauren, he said, because she watched him date many other women while cameras rolled.