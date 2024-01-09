Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Emmy Win With "Instagram Boyfriend" Blake Lively

Watch : Blake Lively Captures "Thirst Content" of Ryan Reynolds

Another day, another reason to love Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool star had quite a celebratory weekend as his FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, won several awards at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys on Jan. 7.

To celebrate, Ryan took to his IG stories, sharing a hilarious photo taken by wife, Blake Lively, captioned, "photo: my instagram boyfriend."

In the image, Ryan can be seen clutching his Deadpool helmet, while donning a three-piece suit and, most importantly, a pair of comfy house slippers.

Nothing the slippers he added, "F--k it. They won't see below the waist."

The "Instagram boyfriend" in question, Blake, can be seen reflected in the mirror behind her husband, grinning from ear to ear.

This isn't the first time Blake has been the Instagram boyfriend, nor will it likely be the last. Blake and Ryan, who share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023, are no strangers to poking fun at each other on social media. Ryan even gets Blake's friends, like BFF Taylor Swift, in on the action.