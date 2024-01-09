Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Emmy Win With "Instagram Boyfriend" Blake Lively

Another day, another reason to love Ryan Reynolds.
The Deadpool star had quite a celebratory weekend as his FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, won several awards at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys on Jan. 7.
To celebrate, Ryan took to his IG stories, sharing a hilarious photo taken by wife, Blake Lively, captioned, "photo: my instagram boyfriend."
In the image, Ryan can be seen clutching his Deadpool helmet, while donning a three-piece suit and, most importantly, a pair of comfy house slippers.
Nothing the slippers he added, "F--k it. They won't see below the waist."
The "Instagram boyfriend" in question, Blake, can be seen reflected in the mirror behind her husband, grinning from ear to ear.
This isn't the first time Blake has been the Instagram boyfriend, nor will it likely be the last. Blake and Ryan, who share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023, are no strangers to poking fun at each other on social media. Ryan even gets Blake's friends, like BFF Taylor Swift, in on the action.
Welcome to Wrexham picked up five Emmys, including for cinematography, editing, directing, sound mixing and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Ryan and actor Rob McElhenney are co-owners of the Welsh soccer club, Wrexham A.F.C, and are both executive producers on the docuseries.
The pair later posted an acceptance speech for the award on Instagram, which shows Ryan, as Deadpool, interrupting Rob.
"Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf," the Marvel actor said. "I'd also like to thank the Academy, for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities."
Keep reading to see all the ways "Mr. Lively" and Blake have trolled each other through the years.