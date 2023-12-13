Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spears Had Leg Amputated

Jamie Spears is on the mend after experiencing harrowing health issues.
The father of Britney Spears recently had his leg amputated due to a bacterial infection, according to TMZ, which published photos of the 71-year-old recovering from the procedure on Dec. 12.
As seen in the images, Jamie sat in a wheelchair as he was escorted around a warehouse in Kentwood, La. It appeared that his leg was amputated above his knee.
News of Jamie's struggles with a serious infection initially came to light in October, though People reported at the time that he was recovering at an outpatient clinic following a stint in the hospital. The patriarch—who is also dad to Jamie Lynn Spears and Bryan Spears—underwent amputation last month after doctors were unsuccessful in containing his infection, per TMZ.
The surgery came two years after Britney's conservatorship was terminated, ending Jamie and his associates' control over the "Piece of Me" singer's estate, finances and personal affairs.
In her memoir The Woman in Me, Britney detailed life under the 13-year conservatorship and wrote that it "stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child."
"There was no way to behave like an adult, since they wouldn't treat me like an adult, so I would regress and act like a little girl; but then my adult self would step back in—only my world didn't allow me to be an adult," the 42-year-old penned in the book. "I felt like I was being deprived of those good secrets of life—those fundamental supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human."
For his part, Jamie maintains that he's always had Britney's "best interests" at heart.
"For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required," his lawyer said in a September 2021 statement amid the father-daughter duo's legal battle. "For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."
