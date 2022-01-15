Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cryptic Message About The “Truth” After Britney Spears Accuses Her Of Lying

A sparing of the Spears.
Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly hit back at claims she has been telling lies about her sister Britney Spears while promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.
"Nobody trashes your name more than someone who's afraid you'll tell people the truth," the former Zoey 101 star posted on her Instagram Story Jan. 14.
The cryptic post comes amid an ongoing feud between the 40-year-old pop star and Jamie Lynn, 30, who recently spoke about their strained relationship in an ABC News interview on Jan 12. The younger star recalled an incident in which she claimed Britney locked the two of them in a room together with a knife. Jamie Lynn told the hosts she was "scared" during the alleged event, which she said resulted in her experiencing her "own panic attacks."
Britney responded to the shocking allegations, releasing a statement on Twitter saying that Jamie Lynn had "stooped to a whole new level of LOW."
"I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!" the "Stronger" singer wrote on Jan 14, hours before Jamie Lynn shared her cryptic Instagram Story. "The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest piece of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut … So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!"
Addressing her family's "complicated dynamics" with ABC News anchor Juju Chang, Jamie Lynn said that she "didn't understand what was happening" when Britney was placed in a conservatorship more than 13 years ago.
"First off, I don't understand—when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old—I was about to have a baby," said Jamie Lynn, who was pregnant at the time with her daughter Maddie. "I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."
Britney previously admitted some of her sister's comments in the interview bothered her.
The sisters' ongoing rift came to light in 2021 in the final months of Britney's legal battle to end her conservatorship, which was terminated after 13 years in November.
Last year, the "Toxic" singer spoke out against her family members, including Jamie Lynn, their mom Lynne Spears and their dad Jamie Spears, who largely controlled her conservatorship for most of its duration. Fans had accused them of allegedly taking advantage of Britney financially—which Jamie Lynn publicly denied—and for not doing enough to support the #FreeBritney campaign.
In her latest Twitter post, Britney claimed that Jamie Lynn "never had to work for anything," adding that her family "loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them."
Jamie Lynn later personally addressed Britney in a statement, saying, "Last thing I want to be is doing this, but here we are. It's hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here."
"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," she shared. "I know you're going through a lot, and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself."