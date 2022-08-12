Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespassing at Her Wedding Venue

Britney Spears has won a legal victory against her first ex-husband amid a public feud with her second.
Jason Alexander, whose 2004 surprise marriage to the singer was famously annulled after 55 hours, has been found guilty of aggravated misdemeanor trespassing and battery following his arrest after attempting to crash the pop star's wedding to third husband Sam Asghari at their former Southern California home, according an Aug. 11 press release from the Ventura County, Calif. District Attorney's office.
Alexander pleaded no contest to the charges, the office said. "On June 9, 2022, Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the residence of Britney Spears after Alexander gained uninvited access to her property and entered her home on her wedding day," the press release stated. "Alexander damaged a door and battered a security guard who attempted to remove him from the residence after he refused to comply with verbal commands to leave the premises."
Alexander will not have to serve extra jail time for the charges. The press release stated that he was "sentenced to credit for time served after spending 64 days in the Ventura County Jail." His next court date in November 9.
In addition, "as a result of the plea, a criminal protective order was issued prohibiting Alexander from coming within 100 yards of both victims," the prosecutors said. Britney and Sam had previously obtained a three-year restraining order against him following the incident.
Alexander, who was jailed the day of his arrest, remains in police custody, police records show. He is wanted on two outstanding out-of-county 2016 felony warrants for grand theft and buying and receiving stolen property stemming from an unrelated case in Northern California, in which he was accused of stealing and pawning a woman's bracelet.
Alexander's sentence was announced a day after Kevin Federline, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, posted old videos on Instagram that appeared to show the singer arguing with their sons, Sean, now 16, and Jayden, now 15. He captioned the since-deleted clips, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos."
Britney's attorney condemned the post, saying, "Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect." The lawyer also said that "Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."
Federline's post followed an online war of words between himself and Britney that was sparked by a rare, televised ITV interview in which he revealed that Sean and Jayden have decided to not see her. Of the interview, Britney wrote on Instagram, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."
During his sit-down with the interviewer, Federline also said the boys were the ones that "made the decision not to go" to their mom's wedding.
Alexander was arrested and charged with trespassing, battery and vandalism hours before Britney married Asghari. Alexander, who was found not guilty of the last charge, had filmed himself on Instagram Live showing up uninvited to what he described as a "bulls--t wedding."
"I'm her first husband," Jason was overheard telling a worker at the venue, according to fans' screen recordings. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"
After the incident at the wedding, which Britney's other family members also did not attend, the singer's lawyer told E! News that he "looks forward to working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," adding that he was "livid by this intrusion." A source close to Sam told E! News that Britney was "a bit shaken up after the incident that happened," noting that she wanted everything "to feel like a fairytale" on her big day.
E! News had reached out to Jason for comment at the time and did not hear heard back. He has no attorney on record to speak on his behalf.