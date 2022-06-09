Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested After Trespassing Her Wedding Venue

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!

One of Britney Spears' exes appears to be causing trouble on the singer's special day.

Just hours before Britney is expected to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on June 9, her ex-husband Jason Alexander appeared to crash her wedding venue without an invitation.

In an Instagram Live that was screen-recorded by fans, Jason was spotted filming as he arrived at the scene where Britney was expected to say "I do."

"I'm her first husband," he's overheard telling a worker at the venue. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"

Jason proceeded to film as he appeared to intrude on various areas of the venue. "So here's inside scoop of the bulls--t wedding," he said before staffers approached him. "Don't put your hands on me."