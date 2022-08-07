Britney Spears Fires Back at Kevin Federline Over His Claims About Their Sons

Watch : Britney Spears' Mom Comments After Not Receiving Wedding Invite

Britney Spears has broken her silence regarding Kevin Federline's bombshell claims about their kids.

Speaking to ITV News in a soon-to-be televised interview, the singer's ex-husband said their sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, "have decided they are not seeing her right now," according to the Mail on Sunday, which published excerpts.

"It's been a few months since they've seen her," Kevin continued. "They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Britney, who married Sam Asghari in June, fired back on Instagram on Aug. 6. "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote on her Story. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone."

E! News has reached out to ITV for comment and has not heard back. According to the Mail on Sunday article, penned by the ITV interviewer, Daphne Barak, Sean and Jayden themselves said their decision to not see Britney was painful.