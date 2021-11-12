Britney Spears' Conservatorship Terminated After 13 Years

Watch : Britney Spears is FREE From Her 13 Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears' conservatorship is finally coming to an end.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of the conservatorship on Friday, Nov. 12. Both the conservatorship of the estate and person are ending. Britney did not attend the hearing, where E! News was present.

"Effective today, the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears, the person and the estate, is hereby terminated," the judge said.

No medical evaluation will be needed and all parties consented to the decision. The judge gave two procedural conditions relating to the financial handover from the current conservator of her estate, which will be addressed in a hearing on Dec. 8. They do not impede today's decision.

Following the hearing, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, spoke outside the courthouse to explain how the conditions that will be addressed next month: "What that means is we have set up a financial safety net for Britney, in terms of a new trust. All of the assets that are outside of the existing trust will be transferred by the existing conservator of the estate… into that trust."