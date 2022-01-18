Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down "Complicated" Relationship With Britney Spears Amid Feud

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Still Has "Love" for Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing love for Britney Spears as their online feud wages on.

"We go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the love and support will always be there," the Zoey 101 alum exclusively told E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 18. "I just don't know what else to say other than I'm her little sister, I love her, I support her."

Added Jamie, "It doesn't matter what the rest of the world thinks."

The sisters took their spat public earlier this month after Jamie Lynn opened up in an ABC News interview about her family's "complicated dynamics" and said that she "didn't understand what was happening" when Britney was placed in a since-terminated conservatorship more than 13 years ago.

"You know, this is my family," Jamie said during E!'s Daily Pop. "I can't help the family I was born into. I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through. And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."

"That's kind of what we're doing now," she continued. "I have to respect that for everyone."