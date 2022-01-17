Britney Spears Tells Jamie Lynn Spears "I Love You" After Sisters' Feud Intensifies

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears

Are Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears headed toward a reconciliation?

Following a fresh online war of words amid an ongoing feud, the "Toxic" singer shared another lengthy and emotional tweet to her estranged younger sister, who recently angered her with comments made in an ABC News interview about their rift, the singer's recently terminated conservatorship and her alleged past behavior. Jamie Lynn spoke to the press to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is set to be released on Jan. 18.

"Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all...I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said 'but you're not,'" Britney, 40, tweeted on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Following Jamie Lynn's interview, Britney penned a tweet to her sister on Friday, Jan 14, writing, "NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!!!"