Cardi B and Offset Split: Revisiting Their Rocky Relationship Journey

Watch : Cardi B Sparks Offset Breakup Rumors

When it comes to their relationship, Cardi B and Offset no longer like it.

The "I Like It" rapper recently confirmed that she and the Migos alum have broken up after six years of marriage. Throughout that time, the couple—who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2—have experienced a number of highs and lows.

In fact, the pair has split up multiple times before, including in 2018 when Offset and Cardi separated over his infidelity. However, despite reuniting in 2019, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper filed for divorce the following year, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by E! News at the time.

Cardi called off the divorce only two months later, a decision she's previously spoken to.

"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye," the 31-year-old explained of the rough patch during a January episode of Revolt's The Jason Lee Show. "This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything. The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."