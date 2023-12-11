Cardi B and Offset Split: Revisiting Their Rocky Relationship Journey

When it comes to their relationship, Cardi B and Offset no longer like it.
The "I Like It" rapper recently confirmed that she and the Migos alum have broken up after six years of marriage. Throughout that time, the couple—who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2—have experienced a number of highs and lows.
In fact, the pair has split up multiple times before, including in 2018 when Offset and Cardi separated over his infidelity. However, despite reuniting in 2019, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper filed for divorce the following year, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by E! News at the time.
Cardi called off the divorce only two months later, a decision she's previously spoken to.
"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye," the 31-year-old explained of the rough patch during a January episode of Revolt's The Jason Lee Show. "This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything. The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."
And though Cardi and Offset had seemed to be back on track, fans began to wonder if they had parted ways after eyebrow-raising social media moves like unfollowing each other on social media and Cardi's cryptic message on outgrowing relationships on Dec. 4.
The "WAP" artist then officially confirmed her split during a recent Instagram Live, noting she had waited to share the news because she didn't know how to go about doing so.
"I've been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world," Cardi said in a clip shared by PopCrave. "But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."
She continued, ""I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."
To relive Cardi and Offset's rocky relationship from the very beginning to now, keep reading.