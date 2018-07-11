Why Cardi B and Offset Named Their Daughter Kulture Kiari

Welcome to the world, baby Kulture!

Earlier Wednesday, Cardi B confirmed the big baby news that she gave birth to her first child, a girl, with husband Offset on Tuesday. She was also nice enough to reveal the special name she and her beau granted their daughter: Kulture Kiari Cephus.

So, what inspired this standout moniker? We have a few theories.

To start, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper previously told Ellen DeGeneresthat it was the Migos star who picked out the baby's name.

"My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby," she teased during the daytime interview back in April. "It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"

The alliteration definitely helps!