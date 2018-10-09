Cardi B Thanks Kulture During 2018 American Music Awards Acceptance Speech

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi Bis thanking her baby girl, Kulture, for the support she gave Cardi while in the womb. 

The rapper won for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist at the 2018 American Music Awards and she accepted the award with style, grace and her funny sense of humor. While she, of course, thanked her music team, she made a special shout-out to her newborn daughter.

"I really want to thank my daughter. And not just because she's my daughter," she explained. "When I was pregnant, I was so influenced to be, like, 'Yo, I got to do this, I got to show people wrong. I got to prove people wrong.' Because they said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby."

She then thanked her husband, Offset, for his support. 

The artist is also in the run seven other awards, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock.

Photos

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Cardi B, Offset

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The new mother welcomed her daughterKulture Kiari Cephus, in July after a whirlwind and secretive pregnancy. Since giving birth, the mom has maintained the utmost privacy when it comes to her daughter, save for the rare photo of a tiny hand

Tonight, the star is set to perform her hit song "I Like It," on the AMA's stage with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Good luck Cardi!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Cardi B Tells What Sparked Her & Nicki Minaj's NYFW Fight

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

2018 American Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Lights Up the 2018 American Music Awards With Snake-Filled Performance

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Cardi B Looks Rosy as She and Offset Arrive on the 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.