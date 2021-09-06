Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Offset

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

"My Family" just got bigger!

Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second child on Sept. 4.

"9/4/21," she captioned an Instagram photo with Offset and their newborn in the hospital.

The baby's arrival comes three months after the "WAP" rapper debuted her baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards while performing alongside Migos. "#2," Cardi later captioned an Instagram post, confirming her pregnancy. Offset similarly shared on Instagram Stories, "Another blessing."

The couple's bundle of joy joins 3-year-old sister, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in the family. Meanwhile, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6.

Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, secretly tied the knot in September 2017; the "Bodak Yellow" singer filed for divorce exactly three years later following Offset's alleged infidelity beginning in 2018. However, the couple reconciled by December 2020. "She loves the attention from him," a source told E! News at the time. "He's trying really hard to win her back."