Did Cardi B and Offset just give us a hint about their relationship status?

Cardi stunned everyone watching on TV and at the show when she arrived in a jaw-dropping and iconic Thierry Mulger 1995 Fall Couture get-up that evoked a bit of Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting. She and the Migos rapper held hands on the carpet and at one point, put their tongues together while posing for a photo.

So does this mean they've officially "worked things out?"

Offset totally let his wife shine and have her moment on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys. He donned a black coat and ruffled white shirt, which looked tame compared to Cardi. Perhaps that's exactly how they wanted to do it.

Cardi and Offset reunited in Atlanta last weekend at the Super Bowl and were seen partying together, but there was no blatant PDA on their part.