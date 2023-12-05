Cardi B Sparks Offset Breakup Rumors After Sharing Message on Outgrowing Relationships

Sometimes the truth comes thru your phone.
Cardi B has fans wondering about her relationship status with Offset after messages she shared to social media made it seem like the pair might have split.
"You know when you just out grow relationships," the 31-year-old wrote over a black background on her Dec. 4 Instagram Story, adding in a subsequent slide, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"
And to add fuel to the rumor fire, it also looks like the two no longer follow each other on Instagram.
E! News has reached out to reps for Cardi B and Offset for comment but has not yet heard back.
This is not the first time the couple—who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2—have hit bumps in the road since tying the knot in 2017. In fact, the duo split up temporarily in December 2018 following Offset's infidelity, before reuniting in early 2019.
It was a decision the "Bodak Yellow" rapper later defended.
"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me," Cardi told Vogue for its January 2020 issue. "A lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it's real-life s--t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."
Then earlier this year, Cardi B addressed infidelity rumors on her part after Offset made claims she'd cheated in a soon-deleted Instagram Story.
"Come on now. I'm f--king Cardi B," she said in a video shared to her own Story on June 26. "I think sometimes motherf--kers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p---y to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody."
The Grammy winner then appeared to call out her husband, adding, "Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f--king space. Don't play with me."
In the months following, however, the couple seemed to be back on track: they enjoyed a PDA-filled appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs in September, and then, more recently, Cardi showed off Offset's birthday gift to her in October.
For her 31st, the "WAP" singer was gifted multiple purses as well as gifts from Hermes amid a house bedecked in pink decorations by the Migos rapper.
"Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn," Cardi captioned her Oct. 11 post featuring her birthday presents. "You always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles. I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent."
