Cardi B Sparks Offset Breakup Rumors After Sharing Message on Outgrowing Relationships

Watch : Cardi B Calls Out "Stupid" Cheating Allegations

Sometimes the truth comes thru your phone.

Cardi B has fans wondering about her relationship status with Offset after messages she shared to social media made it seem like the pair might have split.

"You know when you just out grow relationships," the 31-year-old wrote over a black background on her Dec. 4 Instagram Story, adding in a subsequent slide, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

And to add fuel to the rumor fire, it also looks like the two no longer follow each other on Instagram.

E! News has reached out to reps for Cardi B and Offset for comment but has not yet heard back.

This is not the first time the couple—who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2—have hit bumps in the road since tying the knot in 2017. In fact, the duo split up temporarily in December 2018 following Offset's infidelity, before reuniting in early 2019.