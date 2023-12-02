Nick Cannon Twins With His and Brittany Bell's 3 Kids in Golden Christmas Photos

Watch : Nick Cannon Opens Up About 12 Kids & Fatherhood Challenges

The holidays are all that for Nick Cannon.

Case in point: The Masked Singer host kicked off the festive season with a glitzy Christmas photo shoot with Brittany Bell and their three kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 14 months. Decked out in gold outfits, the family happily posed in front of a massive Christmas tree in pictures taken by photographer Amber Rain.

One image showed Nick rocking matching suit jackets with Sagon while standing back-to-back. In another snapshot, the Nickelodeon alum and Brittany held Powerful and Rise in their arms.

"The Holidays are here!!" Nick, 43, wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, as Brittany, 36, captioned a family portrait on her page, "Welp—I call them THE WILD WILD BEST. You roll with the moments."

The model added in another post featuring herself and Powerful, "When your mama has walked the Miss USA and Miss Universe stages, it's only right that we properly twirl in our gown like true beauty queens."