Nick Cannon Twins With His and Brittany Bell's 3 Kids in Golden Christmas Photos

The holidays are all that for Nick Cannon.
Case in point: The Masked Singer host kicked off the festive season with a glitzy Christmas photo shoot with Brittany Bell and their three kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 14 months. Decked out in gold outfits, the family happily posed in front of a massive Christmas tree in pictures taken by photographer Amber Rain.
One image showed Nick rocking matching suit jackets with Sagon while standing back-to-back. In another snapshot, the Nickelodeon alum and Brittany held Powerful and Rise in their arms.
"The Holidays are here!!" Nick, 43, wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, as Brittany, 36, captioned a family portrait on her page, "Welp—I call them THE WILD WILD BEST. You roll with the moments."
The model added in another post featuring herself and Powerful, "When your mama has walked the Miss USA and Miss Universe stages, it's only right that we properly twirl in our gown like true beauty queens."
And as a dad to a dozen kids, including 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, you can bet that Nick will be busy spreading the holiday cheer this month. After all, the comedian makes it his mission to be a hands-on dad—no matter how big the family.
"I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I've been through so much—I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose," he told E! News last year, before quipping, "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."
The Wild 'n Out star added, "I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going. Especially right now when they're younger."
In addition to his kids with Brittany and Mariah, Nick shares 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 12-month-old daughter Beautiful Zepplin with Abby De La Rosa; 17-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 14-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; and 11-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.
His and Alyssa's 5-month-old son Zen died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.
To learn more about Nick's large family tree, keep reading.