Nick Cannon Twins With His and Brittany Bell's 3 Kids in Golden Christmas Photos

Nick Cannon kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas photo shoot with Brittany Bell and their three kids: Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 14 months.

Watch: Nick Cannon Opens Up About 12 Kids & Fatherhood Challenges

The holidays are all that for Nick Cannon.

Case in point: The Masked Singer host kicked off the festive season with a glitzy Christmas photo shoot with Brittany Bell and their three kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 14 months. Decked out in gold outfits, the family happily posed in front of a massive Christmas tree in pictures taken by photographer Amber Rain.

One image showed Nick rocking matching suit jackets with Sagon while standing back-to-back. In another snapshot, the Nickelodeon alum and Brittany held Powerful and Rise in their arms.

"The Holidays are here!!" Nick, 43, wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, as Brittany, 36, captioned a family portrait on her page, "Welp—I call them THE WILD WILD BEST. You roll with the moments."

The model added in another post featuring herself and Powerful, "When your mama has walked the Miss USA and Miss Universe stages, it's only right that we properly twirl in our gown like true beauty queens."

And as a dad to a dozen kids, including 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, you can bet that Nick will be busy spreading the holiday cheer this month. After all, the comedian makes it his mission to be a hands-on dad—no matter how big the family.

"I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I've been through so much—I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose," he told E! News last year, before quipping, "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

Amber Rain Photography

The Wild 'n Out star added, "I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going. Especially right now when they're younger."

In addition to his kids with Brittany and Mariah, Nick shares 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 12-month-old daughter Beautiful Zepplin with Abby De La Rosa; 17-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 14-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; and 11-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

His and Alyssa's 5-month-old son Zen died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.

To learn more about Nick's large family tree, keep reading.

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram/Bre Tiesi

Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 2022 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram/LaNisha Cole

Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram/Alyssa Scott

Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022.

The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild 'n Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

