Mariah Carey Says “Creative Geniuses” Monroe and Moroccan Inherited Her Musical Talents

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe— whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—seem to have the same musical bone as her.
"Rocky is a technical genius," Mariah told E! at the Moët & Chandon Holiday Celebration on Dec. 5. "He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him."
She added, "He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me."
Gushing about how she loves her kids "to tears" Mariah shared her excitement for what the future has in store for the twins, saying, "I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!"
Just a few weeks ago, Mariah's children made a surprise appearance during her performance of "All I want for Christmas Is You" at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 24.
Reflecting on the moment, the singer told E! News That she's "not a stage mom," and was excited that Moroccan and Monroe wanted to be involved in the event.
"When they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it," she explained. "It's such a joy to be able to watch them when they're fully engaged, relating to their other friends—many of which are aspiring singers or dancers who weren't born into the entertainment world."
The Grammy winner went on to note that she's hoping to raise her kids with a hard-working ethic.
"I think it's important that they learn these lessons because I grew up without that privilege and they need to understand that it is so important to try your hardest and do your best," Mariah added. "It's one of my greatest honors to watch them shine."