Nick Cannon Cuddles With Newborn Onyx in Sweet Father-Daughter Photo

Weeks after welcoming his daughter, Onyx, Nick Cannon is still on cloud nine.
The Wild N' Out star recently shared a glimpse at the recent quality time spent with his newborn, whose mom is model LaNisha Cole. The two welcomed their first baby together, his ninth child, in mid-September.
"All in a days work," he wrote alongside an Oct. 6 black-and-white Instagram photo of the 3-week-old sleeping on his chest. "Onyx has the right idea! It's a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit!"
Nick announced the arrival of his baby girl by sharing a photo of himself, LaNisha and their newborn just moments after the model gave birth. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," he captioned his Sept. 15 Instagram post. "In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice."
Referring to the chatter surrounding his growing family tree, the 41-year-old added, "As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength."
"So, I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME," he continued. "And not the loving and precious mothers of my children."
Adding that LaNisha is one of "the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed," Nick reiterated that he wants fans to allow her to "revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."
The TV show host even had a few words for those who seemed to be "concerned" about his well-being amid his ever-expanding family. "If you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns," he concluded. "Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us peace that surpasses all understanding."
Two weeks after Onyx's arrival, Nick also welcomed his tenth child, Rise, his third with Brittany Bell. Nick is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; and shares son, Golden, 5, and 21-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany; and 3-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi. The Nickelodeon alum also shares son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who passed away from brain cancer in December 2021 at 5-months-old.