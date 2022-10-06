Nick Cannon Cuddles With Newborn Onyx in Sweet Father-Daughter Photo

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell

Weeks after welcoming his daughter, Onyx, Nick Cannon is still on cloud nine.

The Wild N' Out star recently shared a glimpse at the recent quality time spent with his newborn, whose mom is model LaNisha Cole. The two welcomed their first baby together, his ninth child, in mid-September.

"All in a days work," he wrote alongside an Oct. 6 black-and-white Instagram photo of the 3-week-old sleeping on his chest. "Onyx has the right idea! It's a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit!"

Nick announced the arrival of his baby girl by sharing a photo of himself, LaNisha and their newborn just moments after the model gave birth. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," he captioned his Sept. 15 Instagram post. "In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice."

Referring to the chatter surrounding his growing family tree, the 41-year-old added, "As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength."