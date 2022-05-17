Why Nick Cannon Reunited With Ex Jessica White for New Mixtape Cover

Nick Cannon teamed up with a face—and body!— from his past for his latest project.
The multi-hyphenate, 41, exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop on May 17 why he chose to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, for the cover of his brand-new mixtape, Raw & B: The Explicit Tape.
"When you have connections with people, when you have muses, when you have creative relationships, that type of stuff doesn't even come into play," Cannon told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love about the model—who he dated off and on from 2015 to 2020. "I talk with Jessica every single day and I have the utmost respect for her, all that she is."
Calling White a "creative, brilliant mind," Cannon said she served as more than just an inspiration for his latest musical output.
"Not only, you know, does she help in this project with the photos and all of that type of stuff," he said, "but she also even directed a short film and a video for this project, as well."
The Masked Singer host is giving fans insight into his personal life with the mixtape, which he says includes all the songs he couldn't put on his upcoming album, which drops this summer. And in case you couldn't tell by the cover, his new material is definitely NSFW.
"You know me, I'm mainstream. I try to keep it family-friendly," he joked. "This album is not family-friendly."
Speaking of Cannon's exes, he clarified the real message behind his song "Alone," which came out on Valentine's Day and not-so-subtly referenced his past marriage to Mariah Carey.
"It wasn't that I wanted her back. It was me acknowledging that I did wrong and that I lost one of the greatest gifts that I had ever had in my life," said Cannon. "The song was about, you know, ‘I'm a bad guy this and bad things that ended up leaving me alone and she left me alone.' And obviously, it was a Mariah sample and all that. So if you pay attention, I'm really giving it all in my music and my art because I know people have so many questions about my lifestyle and how I move. So, I was like, ‘I might as well just put it all in the art.'"
Already a father to seven kids—soon to be eight with pregnant girlfriend Bre Tiesi—Cannon isn't planning on becoming a father again anytime soon and says he wants to focus on spending time with the kids he has.
"I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going," he shared. "Especially right now when they're younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags."
Being a "big kid at heart," Cannon wants to be as involved in his kids' lives as he can, including helping them pursue their musical and artistic interests.
"You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music," he joked. "I'm going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies."
Check out the full interview in the clip above.
Raw & B: The Explicit Tape mixtape comes out May 20.