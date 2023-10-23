Watch : Tom Brady & Supermodel Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have called timeout on their romance.

The supermodel and the retired NFL quarterback, who sparked dating rumors over the summer, are no longer spending time together, multiple outlets report.

This relationship update comes just three months after Irina, 37, and Tom, 46, were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. Footage obtained by TMZ in July even showed the duo driving around the city together, with Tom leaning over to caress Irina's cheek while stopped at a light.

And although Tom's time with Irina was short and sweet, the romance marked his first since he called it quits with Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom, who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Gisele, wrote in an Oct. 28 Instagram Story message. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."