Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have called timeout on their romance.
The supermodel and the retired NFL quarterback, who sparked dating rumors over the summer, are no longer spending time together, multiple outlets report.
This relationship update comes just three months after Irina, 37, and Tom, 46, were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. Footage obtained by TMZ in July even showed the duo driving around the city together, with Tom leaning over to caress Irina's cheek while stopped at a light.
And although Tom's time with Irina was short and sweet, the romance marked his first since he called it quits with Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom, who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Gisele, wrote in an Oct. 28 Instagram Story message. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."
The Super Bowl champ, who is also dad to his and Bridget Moynahan's 16-year-old son Jack, added, "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
As for Irina, she co-parents 6-year-old daughter Lea with her ex, Bradley Cooper. And even though they've both moved on romantically—the actor has been spending time with Gigi Hadid—they remain on the same page when it comes to Lea.
In fact, the exes even took a family vacation together over the summer, proving once again that they've remained amicable since their 2019 breakup.
"They love their daughter and being a family," a source told E! News in Nov. 2022. "They enjoy spending time together and are doing more of it lately. They are in a great place and very happy."
