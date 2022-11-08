Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Back Together? Where the "Happy" Stars Really Stand

Tell us something, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk—are you more than just co-parents?
Three years after calling it quits, the A Star Is Born actor, 47, and the supermodel, 36—who share daughter Lea, 5—are sparking reconciliation rumors once again. However, despite the speculation over Bradley and Irina's recent outings together in New York City—including a cozy Nov. 7 stroll with their dogs—a source exclusively tells E! News, there's "nothing official" to share about their relationship status.
"They never stopped loving and caring about each other," the insider says of the stars, who officially broke up in 2019 after four years of dating. "They love their daughter and being a family. They enjoy spending time together and are doing more of it lately. They are in a great place and very happy."
As for Bradley's rumored romance with Huma Abedin? E! News has learned they're no longer dating, four months after reports linking the Oscar nominee and Hillary Clinton's longtime aide first emerged. Though the buzz surfaced over the summer, speculation seemingly fizzled out as Bradley spent more time with Irina.
In fact, Bradley and Irina even took a family vacation together in late August, which she documented on her Instagram.
And although the tropical trip raised eyebrows, a separate source told E! News at the time, "They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter. They do things as a family and it's going well."
While both Bradley and Irina are very private about their family life, she did share details about raising daughter Lea in a Sept. 2021 interview. "Me and her father are very strict," Irina told Highsnobiety at the time. "When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you,' she's not getting anything."
And Irina couldn't help but praise the Silver Linings Playbook star's parenting, telling the outlet, "He's a full-on, hands-on dad—no nanny."