Michelle Williams to Narrate Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir The Woman in Me

Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

You won't want to wait for Britney Spears' memoir any longer after hearing this news.

The audiobook of the Grammy winner's highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, will be mostly narrated by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, the "Toxic" singer's rep confirmed to E! News Oct. 13. Britney herself will record the introduction while the Dawson's Creek alum will narrate the rest.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Britney said about her memoir in a statement to People, which first reported the news. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook."

She added, "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

Meanwhile, Michelle said in her own statement to the outlet, "I stand with Britney."

News about the pop star's book deal, reportedly worth $15 million, first emerged in February 2022, three months after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated. The decision, which followed a lengthy legal battle, allowed Britney to regain control of her finances and personal life.