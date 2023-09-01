Friends Almost Re-Cast This Actress Over Lack of Chemistry With David Schwimmer

Watch : Is David Schwimmer Up to Do a "Friends" Reboot?

The One Where An Actress Was Almost Replaced.

Friends director James Burrows alleged that actress Helen Baxendale, who played Ross Geller (David Schwimmer)'s whirlwind romance Emily in season four and five, almost got removed from the show because she lacked a spark with her costar.

"Schwimmer had no one to bounce off," Burrows wrote in his memoir Directed By James Burrows, per People. "It was like clapping with one hand."

Burrows added that Baxendale was "nice, but not particularly funny" compared to Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, who famously had a will-they-won't-they relationship with Ross.

"In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry," Burrows continued. "We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel."

Nonetheless, Burrows, in spite of his creative hesitations, didn't take Baxendale off the show because of "tight" deadlines, according to the memoir.