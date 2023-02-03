Ashley Greene Reveals What Goes Down in the Twilight Text Chain

More than 10 years after the end of the Twilight saga, the cast is still asking each other: "Where have you been, loca?"
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the film franchise, revealed that she and her co-stars still keep tabs on each other. Though their busy schedules make it hard for an in-person reunion, she said that the group often catch up through a Twilight text chain.
"We're really, honestly, a big giant family," Ashley raved at American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Feb. 1. "It's really beautiful to see all these years later—and all these life stages later—that we're so supportive of one another."
So, what does a regular conversation look like? "It's not surprising," the 35-year-old shared. "There's a lot of talk about getting together."
Having welcomed baby girl Kingsley with husband Paul Khoury in September, Ashley added that the idea of a playdate has been floated around as well. In fact, she said there's talk to meet up with Kellan Lutz's daughter Ashtyn, 23 months, and son Kasen, 5 months, after Kingsley was recently introduced to Jackson Rathbone's three kids: Monroe, 10, Presley, 6, and Felix, 3.
"We're all trying to get together when we all get back to L.A. to have all the kiddos meet," she said. "It's kind of cool to see that next stage in our life."
And just in like the Twilight movies, Peter Facinelli, who played dad Carlisle Cullen, remains a steadfast figure and holds court in the group chat. As Ashley explained, "I feel like Peter's cooking is center because he's the Italian."
Since giving birth to Kingsley, Ashley has been open about her postpartum experience in hopes of helping other new parents. After all, as she noted, no one told her that "the fourth trimester is so hard."
"I try to be honest with people," the actress continued. "It's not always this baby bliss that everyone talks about—and that's totally OK and normal. I think that's so important to be able to share."
Take breastfeeding for example, which Ashley called "quite the journey." Though her daughter is now four months old, Ashley said it took a while for her to adjust to nursing and she's only "getting the hang of it" now.
"I think there's a stigma about being open and honest," she continued. "If we could get past that and encourage more people to share, we'd be stepping in the right direction."
Despite the bumpy start to motherhood, it's been an absolute joy for Ashley to witness Kingsley's milestones. "She's finally started giggling and laughing," Ashley gushed. "She loves putting anything and everything in her mouth right now, which I know means teething."
The star added, "She's now kind of developing a really nice relationship with her dad. I feel like in the beginning it's a little mom-centric, and it's cool to see her start recognizing that."
Ashley was one of the many celebs who modeled scarlet-colored looks at this year's American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, which aims to raise funds and awareness for cardiovascular disease research.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley
