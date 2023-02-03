Ashley Greene Reveals What Goes Down in the Twilight Text Chain

Watch : Ashley Greene Answers 10 Questions About "Twilight"

More than 10 years after the end of the Twilight saga, the cast is still asking each other: "Where have you been, loca?"

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the film franchise, revealed that she and her co-stars still keep tabs on each other. Though their busy schedules make it hard for an in-person reunion, she said that the group often catch up through a Twilight text chain.

"We're really, honestly, a big giant family," Ashley raved at American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Feb. 1. "It's really beautiful to see all these years later—and all these life stages later—that we're so supportive of one another."

So, what does a regular conversation look like? "It's not surprising," the 35-year-old shared. "There's a lot of talk about getting together."

Having welcomed baby girl Kingsley with husband Paul Khoury in September, Ashley added that the idea of a playdate has been floated around as well. In fact, she said there's talk to meet up with Kellan Lutz's daughter Ashtyn, 23 months, and son Kasen, 5 months, after Kingsley was recently introduced to Jackson Rathbone's three kids: Monroe, 10, Presley, 6, and Felix, 3.