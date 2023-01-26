See the Cast of MTV's Teen Wolf Then and Now

Watch : Teen Wolf: The Movie Cast Dishes on Stunt Training at Comic-Con

The pack is back and better than ever.

Almost 12 years since MTV's Teen Wolf premiered back in 2011, the cast of the beloved supernatural series is teaming up once more to solve the mysterious re-appearance of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) in the new Paramount+ film Teen Wolf: The Movie.

The follow-up film picks up with everyone's favorite werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of the Beacon Hills gang several years after the series wrapped up in 2017. And just like the show's characters, the cast has been up to their fair share of projects over the past few years.

From playing superheroes and becoming action movie stars, to starring in horror films, rom-coms and other hit teen shows—not to mention, starring in Taylor Swift short films (ahem, Dylan O'Brien)—we've rounded up everything that the Teen Wolf cast, past and present, has been up to ahead of their onscreen reunion.