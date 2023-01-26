See the Cast of MTV's Teen Wolf Then and Now

Before the pack reunites for Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+, see how your favorite Teen Wolf stars have grown since their days on the hit MTV series.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Cast Dishes on Stunt Training at Comic-Con

The pack is back and better than ever.

Almost 12 years since MTV's Teen Wolf premiered back in 2011, the cast of the beloved supernatural series is teaming up once more to solve the mysterious re-appearance of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) in the new Paramount+ film Teen Wolf: The Movie.

The follow-up film picks up with everyone's favorite werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of the Beacon Hills gang several years after the series wrapped up in 2017. And just like the show's characters, the cast has been up to their fair share of projects over the past few years.

From playing superheroes and becoming action movie stars, to starring in horror films, rom-coms and other hit teen shows—not to mention, starring in Taylor Swift short films (ahem, Dylan O'Brien)—we've rounded up everything that the Teen Wolf cast, past and present, has been up to ahead of their onscreen reunion.

Scroll below to catch up with Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Tyler Hoechlin and more of the stars behind your favorite Teen Wolf characters.

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

MTV, Getty Images
Scott McCall (Tyler Posey)

From floppy haired puppy to full-grown alpha, Scott grew more than anyone else on the show. And just like Scott, Tyler Posey has grown since his time on the MTV series, going on to star in shows and movies such as Now Apocalypse, The Last Summer, Truth or DareFast & Furious Spy Racers and more.

MTV, Getty Images
Mieczyslaw "Stiles" Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien)

Scott's loyal BFF Stiles went from the show's comic relief to a badass FBI agent over his time on Teen Wolf. And Dylan O'Brien has become quite the action hero himself, having starred in The Maze Runner film series and hit movies such as Love and Monsters, American Assassin and Not Okay. And how could we forget his amazing performance in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film opposite Stranger Things star Sadie Sink?

MTV, Getty Images
Alison Argent (Crystal Reed)

After meeting an untimely death on the show's third season, Crystal Reed made her Teen Wolf comeback as Allison's hunter ancestor Marie-Jeanne Valet for a season five episode. But before she returned as Allison for Teen Wolf: The Movie, Crystal starred in several projects, landing roles on shows such as Swamp Thing and Gotham.

MTV, Getty Images
Lydia Martin (Holland Roden)

It's hard to remember the carefree Lydia who wore banana curls, but once upon a time that's the only Lydia we knew. And since her days as the badass banshee, actress Holland Roden has taken on a number of spooky projects, including the films Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and Follow Me. But her latest movie was far less scary, as she starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.

MTV, Getty Images
Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes)

From hot shirtless jock lizard man to hot stylish werewolf fresh from London, Colton Haynes' Jackson went through quite the journey on Teen Wolf. And while some people may know him from his over-the-top Halloween costumes, others know him for playing Roy Harper, a.k.a. the superhero Arsenal, on The CW series Arrow.

MTV, Getty Images
Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin)

Tyler Hoechlin went from playing a powerful werewolf to one of the most powerful superheroes ever created on The CW's Superman & Lois. The actor has also shown his softer side in a number of rom-coms since Teen Wolf wrapped in 2017, including Palm Springs, Can You Keep a Secret? and Then Came You.

MTV, Getty Images
Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig)

Malia went from beautiful but slightly scruffy werecoyote to beautiful, hilarious werecoyote who knows how to use a hairbrush and yes we are very proud of her. Shelley Hennig has continued to thrive since her Teen Wolf Days, going on to star in movies such as When We First Met and The After Party, as well grab roles on shows like Mythic Quest and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

MTV, Getty Images
Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry)

Liam may have started out as Scott's beta, but became a hero in his own right over the years. And it seems like actor Dylan Sprayberry enjoys the horror genre, as he has starred in several scary projects since Teen Wolf, including the TV series Light as a Feather, and most recently, the 2022 horror film Sick.

MTV, Getty Images
Mason Hewitt (Khylin Rhambo)

He may have played Liam's BFF Mason onscreen, but Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry are also besties IRL. Since Teen Wolf, the actor's biggest role to date is that of Carl in 2019's 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

MTV, Getty Images
Theo Raeken (Cody Christian)

Before his days in Beacon Hills, Cody Christian starred as Aria's (Lucy Hale) younger brother Mike on Pretty Little Liars. And after starring in two hit teen series, he went on to star on another as football player Asher Adams on The CW's All American.

MTV, Getty Images
Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio)

Watching your son transform into a werewolf was definitely a life-changing experience for Mamma McCall, but one that lent itself to helping Scott and his friends fight their foes over the years. Since she bid farewell to Beacon Hills in 2017, actress Melissa Ponzio has nabbed roles in shows like Chicago Fire and movies like Thunder Force. Most recently, she played Carolyn on Hulu's true crime series The Girl From Plainville

MTV, Getty Images
Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby)

Everyone's favorite dad and sheriff has been booked and busy. In addition to appearing in shows and movies such as Trinkets and Purple Hearts, Linden Ashby has racked up several TV movie directing credits, including The Wedding Arrangement, Heart of the Manor, and most recently Crazy Neighborhood Moms.

MTV, Getty Images
Chris Argent (JR Bourne)

Another of Teen Wolf's beloved father figures, JR Bourne has starred in several shows since his time as Allison's werewolf-hating father-turned-rogue hunter. He appeared in several episodes of The CW's The 100, as well as the series On the Verge and Mayans M.C.

MTV, Getty Images
Peter Hale (Ian Bohen)

There would be no Teen Wolf if Ian Bohen's Peter Hale hadn't bit Scott in the show's pilot episode. Since playing one of the show's most iconic villains, the actor went on to star in the 2018 modern remake of Little Women, as well as reunited with his on-screen nephew Tyler Hoechlin on Superman & Lois. He currently plays Ryan on the hit series Yellowstone.

MTV, Getty Images
Ethan Steiner (Charlie Carver)

Unlike his real-life and onscreen twin Max Carver—who played Aiden on the MTV series—Charlie Carver's Ethan lived long enough to begin a relationship with Colton Haynes' Jackson. The star has continued to stick around on the small screen, as well, appearing in shows like Ratched and American Horror Story. He and his brother even appeared alongside Robert Pattinson in 2022's The Batman.

MTV, Getty Images
Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan)

Michael Hogan's Gerard Argent made a mark as one of the series' most evil and long-lasting villains. And the actor has continued to make a mark in Hollywood with several post-Teen Wolf TV appearances on shows such as Criminal Minds, The Man in the High Castle, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, When Calls the Heart and more.



