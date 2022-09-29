Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Proves the Duttons are More Powerful Than Ever

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

Governor Dutton is swearing in.

The Paramount Network released the trailer for season five of Yellowstone Sept. 29, and it confirms what season four left hanging: that John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who only ran for governor to spite his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley), will now lead the state of Montana.

"I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana," he swears in the trailer, hand on the Bible as intense music plays in the background. "Against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

But it's not all smooth sailing once John takes office. He promptly fires all previous employees of the governor's office, tapping his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) to be his new chief of staff. Plus, the new position of power leaves John and the rest of the Duttons at odds with old and new enemies, as Jamie tells him that signing a certain order is a "declaration of war."

"We're already at war," John shoots back.