See Robert Pattinson Battle an Unrecognizable Colin Farrell in Explosive The Batman Trailer

Watch : "The Batman" Official Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is the Dark Knight

Robert Pattinson is showing off his action hero moves in the new trailer for The Batman, in which he'll debut as the Gotham City star.

Though he's a long way from Forks, some might say the 35-year-old actor channeled his vampiric strength while fighting crime as the dark superhero for Matt Reeves' upcoming Warner Bros. movie, out on March 4, 2022.

The new trailer, revealed at the DC FanDome event on Oct. 16, showcased Pattinson in his armored Batsuit while fighting off The Penguin (played by Colin Farrell, who has completely transformed into the character).

"Fear is a tool," Pattinson says in a voice-over, as the Bat-Signal appears onscreen. "When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning."

Flashing scenes show him dodging bullets, throwing punches and zooming through the city in his Batmobile, with Pattinson saying, "I don't care what happens to me."

Batman and The Penguin later appear to go head-to-head in a fiery car chase. "I got you!" teases Farrell, who is totally unrecognizable in his role.