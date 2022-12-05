Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Brings Scott and Allison Back Together—Almost

Paramount+ released the full trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie Dec. 4, which reunites OG cast members Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes and—surprise—Crystal Reed, a.k.a. Allison Argent.

Get in losers: We're going back to Beacon Hills.

Paramount+ released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Teen Wolf: The Movie Dec. 4, and it teases a twist that has our lupine senses tingling. Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) has seemingly returned to the Teen Wolf fold after dying in the season three finale—or has she?

The trailer opens with our characters living their best adult lives, with Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) helping disaster relief, Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) helping coach his son in football and Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) still utilizing her Banshee abilities.

But, they're all called back to Beacon Hills when they begin seeing Allison—or what appears to be Allison. After Scott's mom, Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio) doubts if she's really the same girl who died at the hands of the Oni sword, one scene seemingly confirms this theory. 

"Who are you?" Allison asks Scott, crossbow in hand. 

Scott replies desperately, saying, "It's me. It's Scott."

But Allison doesn't seem to recall him or their relationship, saying, "Scott who?"

Allison's dad (JR Bourne) then confirms the worst, telling Scott, "Whoever or whatever is out there right now, it's not Allison."

The rest of the trailer reunites the group with their fellow monster-hunting alums, including Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes), Peter Hale (Ian Bohen) and Alan Deaton (Seth Gilliam), to take down the Nogitsune, which haunted the group throughout season three.

Notably absent from the film is fan favorites Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien) and Kira Yukimura (Arden Cho), who did not return for the film, with Cho confirming in June that she turned down the part after being offered far less money than her white costars.

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on Paramount+ Jan. 26.

