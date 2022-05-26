The Girl From Plainville Producer Reveals the “Ultimate Goal” of Telling This Complex Story

Watch : The Girl From Plainville: Elle Fanning's Unrecognizable Transformation

The story of Michelle Carter is not an easy one.

Michelle, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend Connor Roy III in what would infamously become known as the "texting suicide case" by the general public, has her story told in the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville.

The series isn't about vilifying Michelle—who became a lightning rod of controversy after Conrad's death and during the subsequent trial—but rather an attempt to humanize her plight.

"You don't have to have sympathy for her," the series' executive producer Liz Hannah said in an exclusive featurette. "You don't have to excuse her behavior or understand it, but putting yourself in her shoes for a minute and being able to imagine yourself going through the things that she went through, that was our ultimate goal."

Elle Fanning, who spent two hours in the hair and make-up chair every day to transform into Michelle for the series, felt similarly about handling Michelle's story with grace.

"There is a lot in the media about her and a lot written about her," Elle said. "I think playing someone who could ultimately watch the show, you have to bring a great sensitivity to the project."