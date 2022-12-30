Take a Gamble By Checking in On the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

Watch : Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE

Celebrate the new year in the Sin City…at least on TV.

Whether you're ringing in 2023 at home or looking for a fun way to relax after a slew of parties, E! has got you covered with a marathon of NBC's Las Vegas all weekend.

Premiering almost 20 years ago in 2003, the show starred Josh Duhamel as former Marine Danny McCoy, who oversaw the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino's security under the mentorship of the late James Caan's Ed Deline.

The series—created by Gary Scott Thompson—also starred Molly Sims, Cheryl Ladd, Marsha Thomason, James Lesure, Nikki Cox, Vanessa Marcil, Lara Flynn Boyle, Dean Cain and Tom Selleck.

From casino games and showgirls to dangerous cases and celebrity guest stars—including Paris Hilton, Sylvester Stallone and Alec Baldwin—a lot went down over the course of the show's five seasons before ending in 2008.

And you can relive all the most memorable moments starting Friday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. and running through Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 11 p.m.