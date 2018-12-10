It was time for a family dinner—and TV cast reunion—for the White Collar stars.

Matt Bomer, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason and Sharif Atkins assembled for what looked like one heck of a good dinner (from the looks of the table cloth). The various captions posted to Instagram by the smiley stars tell the story:

"I love this crew forever and always. So happy to catch up whenever we can. We held it together for one picture! #whitecollarreunion #family #tvfamily," Bomer wrote.

"These five people fill my heart. They will always have a big place in my life," Thiessen said with the tags #whitecollar #reunion #workfamily.