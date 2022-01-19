Michael Weatherly and CBS Announce That Bull Is Coming to an End

The verdict is in: Bull will end with season six.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Bull star Michael Weatherly took to Twitter to announce that the legal drama will come to an end in 2022. In a statement, Weatherly revealed that he's "decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring [Dr. Jason Bull's] story to a close."
"It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew and writing/producing team," he wrote, "who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"
CBS went on to confirm Weatherly's statement, as they expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories."
As the statement continued, the network thanked their "loyal viewers," adding that they "look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite."
Though this news may be shocking to fans, Bull hasn't been without its controversy these last six years. In December 2018, The New York Times revealed that former Bull actress Eliza Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.
The article detailed inappropriate and sexual remarks allegedly made by Weatherly to Dushku. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum entered mediation with CBS after telling third-party investigators, who were looking into claims made against former CBS CEO Les Moonves, that she was written off the show for speaking out. Both writer Glenn Gordon Caron and Weatherly denied being involved in Dushku's dismissal.
Some of the harassment claims were later confirmed during meditation, when outtakes from the show were shared, according to The New York Times.
Weatherly went on to apologize for his actions, telling the publication, "During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script. When Eliza told me that she wasn't comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza."
After CBS confirmed the existence of the settlement in the NYT article, a spokesperson for the network told NBC News, "The allegations in Ms. Dushku's claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done. The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms. Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time."
Bull has 12 episodes left in its final season and airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.