Michael Weatherly and CBS Announce That Bull Is Coming to an End

The verdict is in: Bull will end with season six.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Bull star Michael Weatherly took to Twitter to announce that the legal drama will come to an end in 2022. In a statement, Weatherly revealed that he's "decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring [Dr. Jason Bull's] story to a close."

"It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew and writing/producing team," he wrote, "who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"

CBS went on to confirm Weatherly's statement, as they expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories."